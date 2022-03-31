TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals…

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after…

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time…

Nosa Rex and wife, Deborah, welcome baby boy

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nosa Rex, a well-known Nollywood actor, and his lovely wife Deborah welcomed a newborn boy on March 30th.

Nosa Rex and his wife Deborah had a baby boy.

READ ALSO

AY Comedian pens down a romantic love message for his wife…

“Her love for me is scary” – Tuface Idibia opens up about…

The pair, who couldn’t control their happiness, turned to Instagram to make the big announcement.

“Thank you Jesus … it’s a BOY. Best News ever …Mum and baby doing great 😊 🙏. Lord I am grateful,” Nosa Rex wrote.

Nosa Rex and wife, Deborah, welcome baby boy


Deborah on her end too took to Instagram to share the first image with her baby boy with a note,

“Thank you Jesus! Another soldier just joined us🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️.”

In other news, On social media, a video portraying a heartbreaking moment when a Nigerian soldier cried out in terror as his colleagues fled and left him alone in the forest has elicited sympathetic responses.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals message he…

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after their housemaid…

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time friend’ to her male…

“We are tired of fighting” – Tacha, Mercy Eke finally reconcile in…

‘We saw hell’ – Survivor who got shot on the thigh recounts ordeal

Reactions as ladies play a game of asking their boyfriends for account number…

‘I’m completely heartbroken and drained’ – Actress Mercy Aigbe cries out

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nosa Rex and wife, Deborah, welcome baby boy

“She introduced me to drugs and turned me into her slave” – Annie Idibia’s…

How 8 passengers were kidnapped in Abuja-Lagos bus – Survivor reveals as she…

“God protect my life” – Terrified Nigerian soldier prays as he walks alone…

Liquorose receives N5M from fans as her 27th birthday gift

Lady praises God after saving her 1-year-old son who swallowed a key

Portable visits his mothers for prayers after tagging his recent car accident a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More