Nosa Rex and wife, Deborah, welcome baby boy

Nosa Rex, a well-known Nollywood actor, and his lovely wife Deborah welcomed a newborn boy on March 30th.

The pair, who couldn’t control their happiness, turned to Instagram to make the big announcement.

“Thank you Jesus … it’s a BOY. Best News ever …Mum and baby doing great 😊 🙏. Lord I am grateful,” Nosa Rex wrote.

Deborah on her end too took to Instagram to share the first image with her baby boy with a note,

“Thank you Jesus! Another soldier just joined us🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️.”

