NYSC reacts to Corps members’ viral seductive dance at orientation camp (Video)

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted to a viral video of some Corps members dancing seductively at an orientation camp.

The video which is currently circulating on social media showed some young men and ladies showing off some steamy and erotic dance moves.

This attracted the attention of the scheme as they have confirmed that investigation is currently ongoing and anyone found culpable will be treated in accordance with the bye-laws of the Scheme.

The statement reads:

“UNWHOLESOME ACTION BY A GROUP OF CORPS MEMBERS.

The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to a video currently trending on the social media showing Corps Members supposedly in NYSC Orientation camp in very compromising actions that pushed beyond the boundary of decency.

Management hereby restates that the Scheme is founded on discipline, patriotism and youth-reorientation and will never condone such irresponsible behaviour.

Emeka Mgbemena

Deputy Director

Press and Public Relations”

Watch the video below: