Entertainment
By Shalom

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Gombe State has confirmed that a female corps member was evicted from the orientation camp in Amada.

Reports gathered that the corps member was decamped for refusing to wear khaki trousers.

In a statement released on Friday, March 25, the state coordinator, Ada Imoni, stated the corps member “blatantly refused to wear the khaki trouser and instead opted to wear a khaki skirt.”

“She was made to face the camp court, found guilty and subsequently decamped in accordance to the provisions of the NYSC Bye-laws”. Imoni added.

“Our attention has been drawn to pictures and videos of a corps member wearing Skirt , trending on social media, said to be decamped from NYSC Orientation Camp Amada, Gombe State. Every Corps member is issued kit items which include; Shorts, belt, khaki Jacket ,khaki trouser, Jungle boots , tennis shoes , crested vest and white T-shirt , and is expected to wear such kit items throughout the duration of the service year. It is therefore an offence to deface the Uniform to any form other than the one issued by Management.

The National Youth Service Corps Bye-laws reprinted in year 2000 Schedule 2 , section 1 sub-section (I) says ” Failure to wear the uniform provided for any particular activity

PENALTY: The Corps member should be informed to go and wear the uniform, failing which he will be decamped. We wish to place on record that the said Corps member blatantly refused to wear the khaki trouser and chose to wear khaki Skirt instead ( A case of defacing and refusal to wear our uniform) She was made to face the camp court , found guilty and subsequently decamped in accordance to the provisions of the NYSC Bye-laws.

The NYSC Secretariat Gombe has compiled and forwarded report on the Corps member and await further directives from our National Directorate Headquarters.”

