Pastor arrested for r*ping 3 brothers after claiming to release power into them through their an*s

Elijah Emenendu, pastor of Chapel of Revelation Ministry, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly sodomizing three brothers.

Reports gathered that the three victims were were members of his Church prior to the incident.

According to Vanguard, the clergyman whose church is located in Ajeromi area of Ajegunle, lured the young boys with false claims and raped them on different occasions.

Emenendu reportedly started raping the eldest brother after prophesying that God wants him to stop doing internet fraud a.k.a Yahoo Yahoo.

From there, he taught him how to pleasure himself, and said he wants him to experience the power of God and that he would release it into him through anal s*x. The sexual abuse reportedly left the victim bleeding and in severe pains.

The suspect reportedly had sex with him four times a week – twice a day, inserted a mop stick into his anus, and used a needle to prick his scrotum and navel. The victim who started living with the pastor last year, suffered several dehumanizing episodes.

According to Vanguard, the clergyman moved to the victim’s immediate younger brother, taught him how to masturbate as well.

Convincing him that something was wrong with the quality of his semen and penis, Emenendu sexually abused him, made him conduct oral s”x on him and licked his anus.

As if that was not enough, he moved to their youngest sibling and had carnal knowledge of him too. He then made the siblings have sex with each other in his hotel room after a church service.

Eventually, one of the siblings summoned courage and opened up on the inhumane treatment they had been subjected to.

The clergyman has now been arrested and the case transferred to Area B Command Apapa for further investigation.