People are angry and bitter and are just looking for triggers – RMD writes on the state of the nation

Richard Mofe-Damijo, a veteran actor, has spoken out about the situation of the country.

RMD observed that Nigerians are angry and bitter and are waiting for triggers, citing the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train and the chaos that erupted at the MKO stadium after Nigeria lost to Ghana in a World Cup qualification match.

He voiced concern over the country’s status.

Read what he wrote below;