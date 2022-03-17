People who have nothing are always the trolls – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed why he stopped worrying about people who talk bad about him.

The actor revealed this while recounting the period he bought his first car in 2001 or 2002, and how different people reacted to it.

He narrated that those who had bigger cars congratulated him and wished him well, while those without cars were the ones making fun of his small car.

In his words,

“Let me tell you how I stopped worrying about trolls & bad belle people. In 2001 or 2002 I bought my first car.

A small car, 1991 Honda CRX. I noticed something. My friends then who had bigger cars, they all congratulated me and wished me well.

But the people who were making fun of me and my small car dem no get car. Dem dey trek, dey beg me for lift. So I stopped worrying. People wey no reach you na dem sabi yab pass.”