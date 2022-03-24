Peter Obi declares intention to run for President in 2023

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, has announced his ambition for the presidency in 2023.

Obi who was running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election, made the declaration in Awka at a gathering of traditional rulers in Anambra State.

The member of the Peoples Democratic Party made the announcement a day after Mr. Atiku announced his decision to run for President again.

