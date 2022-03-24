Peter Obi declares intention to run for President in 2023

Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, has announced his ambition for the presidency in 2023.

Obi who was running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election, made the declaration in Awka at a gathering of traditional rulers in Anambra State.

The member of the Peoples Democratic Party made the announcement a day after Mr. Atiku announced his decision to run for President again.

In other news, A mother of two has been arrested for putting her five-year-old daughter’s hands in hot water for stealing her fish.

Tina Idoroyen lives with her daughters at N02, Gregory Street, Ikot Ansa community in Calabar Municipal Local Council of Cross River State.

Idoroyen, a food vendor, reportedly prepared 19 pieces of fish for her business and went out but met only one piece of fish when she returned.