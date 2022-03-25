TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, John Ikechukwu Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu has appealed to Nigerians to stop criticizing him.

The ace actor who has been hospitalized for some time now, stated that although he is open to accept help from his friends and colleagues, he isn’t begging for financial help for his ailing health.

Mr Ibu’s sickness came to public notice after was spotted in a video being given some medications to take by his daughter some days back.

The actor in a recent video has however stated that he isn’t begging anyone for money.

He further condemned the actions of those criticizing his sickness and taking advantage of his sickness, as he appealed to them to stop the act.

