Police arrests celebrant who distributed kegs of petrol as souvenir in Lagos

A celebrant who distributed kegs of petrol as souvenirs at a party held at Havilah Events Centre, Victoria Island, on March 4, 2022, has been arrested.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Lagos state Police command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, disclosed that the suspect, Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl, was arraigned on March 14 at the Special Offences (Mobile) Court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magistrate District at Oshodi on a four-count charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering, intent to do harm to another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerizing petroleum product without a permit.

Recall, after the video showing the kegs of fuel being distributed went viral, the Lagos state Government frowned at the act, insisting that it was dangerous and could lead to loss of lives and property.

A statement released by the state Commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotoso, revealed the case was being investigated and all those involved would be made to account for it.