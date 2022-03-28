Port Harcourt lady goes dumb after visiting Facebook lover in Lagos

Reports have it that a Port Harcourt-based lady has become dumb, shortly after paying visit to her lover a visit in Lagos.

It was gathered that the lady met her man on Facebook and subsequently travelled to Lagos to see him at the Iyana-Isashi area of Lagos state.

After spending the night at the man’s house, the lady, who hails from Benue State, went outside to brush the following morning but noticed that she had gone dumb all of a sudden.

This strange incident alerted residents who immediately alerted the police. The young man she had come to visit was then arrested.

“I met the victim on social media, and we became friends and then started dating, Last week, she came from Port Harcourt to Lagos to visit me. We spent time together everything was okay until the next morning when she woke up and decided to brush her teeth.

She took a sachet of water from the bag of pure water inside the house. She stepped outside and by the time she finished brushing her teeth, she noticed she could no longer talk. I was scared because she spoke to me when she woke up that morning before taking water and going outside to brush her teeth.” The boyfriend told Vanguard.

However, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said he was later released when the victim’s parents visited the station and revealed that it was a reoccurring spiritual attack afflicting their daughter.