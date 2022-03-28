TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought…

Port Harcourt lady goes dumb after visiting Facebook lover in Lagos

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reports have it that a Port Harcourt-based lady has become dumb, shortly after paying visit to her lover a visit in Lagos.

It was gathered that the lady met her man on Facebook and subsequently travelled to Lagos to see him at the Iyana-Isashi area of Lagos state.

After spending the night at the man’s house, the lady, who hails from Benue State, went outside to brush the following morning but noticed that she had gone dumb all of a sudden.

READ ALSO

25-year-old lady who slept with 65-year-old white man for…

“If you don’t have at least N10M in your savings, you’re not…

This strange incident alerted residents who immediately alerted the police. The young man she had come to visit was then arrested.

“I met the victim on social media, and we became friends and then started dating, Last week, she came from Port Harcourt to Lagos to visit me. We spent time together everything was okay until the next morning when she woke up and decided to brush her teeth.

She took a sachet of water from the bag of pure water inside the house. She stepped outside and by the time she finished brushing her teeth, she noticed she could no longer talk. I was scared because she spoke to me when she woke up that morning before taking water and going outside to brush her teeth.” The boyfriend told Vanguard.

However, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said he was later released when the victim’s parents visited the station and revealed that it was a reoccurring spiritual attack afflicting their daughter.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25 years of…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra Obidi slams a…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought cost N9M (Video)

Shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his…

Teary Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock; blames ‘love’ for his…

Nigerians tackle Annie Idibia over daughter’s exposed cleavage

“Wizkid bought a private jet and didn’t even announce it” – Fans express…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid listed among top 10 Most-Awarded Male Artistes in the World

“Madam marketer is advertising her business” – BBNaija’s Angel dragged…

HIV positive man hacks wife with machete for denying him s3x

“The Catholic church has the most organized structure on earth” — Bishop David…

We go use legal actions deflate that your rotten [email protected] – Ruger slams DJ…

Don’t disrespect me in the name of comedy, don’t try it again…

DJ DimpleNipple’s boyfriend insults Dprince for allegedly inviting girlfriend to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More