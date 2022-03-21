Portable jump for joy as he signs N50M endorsement deal with Obi Cubana’s herbal drink brand (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Portable, a popular Afrobeat artist, has signed a N50 million endorsement contract with Obi Cubana, a businessman, following the launch of his herbal drink.

This comes only weeks after the millionaire entrepreneur added Odogwu bitters, a herbal drink, to his already diverse portfolio of businesses.

Portable, who couldn’t contain his happiness, used to Instagram to reveal his fresh endorsement for N50 million.

While sharing the video he wrote;

“@obi_cubana don show love ooo. 50 million kwen don zeh for my Aza ooo. Official Ambassador @odogwu_bitters of Africa. Drink @odogwu_bitters if you want to zeh make dem no fuck your wife.”

Former security guards, Happie Boys, who became famous after a video of them dancing on duty went viral, have expressed appreciation to Nigerians as they prepare to study overseas.

 

