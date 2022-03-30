Portable visits his mothers for prayers after tagging his recent car accident a spiritual attack (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has paid a visit to his mother following a car accident that he believes was a demonic attack.

Recall that a video of the singer’s crashed Range Rover SUV, which he was gifted, appeared on social media just a few moments ago.

While others speculated that Portable was inebriated when the tragedy occurred, the Zazu Zeh star insisted that it was a spiritual attack.

As a result, the singer paid a visit to some elderly women he claimed to be his mothers. He gave them some money, and one of the women prayed by placing her hand on him, while others affirmed her prayers.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“ZAzuu Mother’s”

Watch the video below:

