TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks…

56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get…

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens…

POS attendant reportedly absconds with N140k few hours after starting work

News
By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user known as @Letter to Jack has raised the alarm after a POS (Point of Sale) attendant ran off with N140k just hours after starting work.

The employee

Ashiru Dupe Adedayo, the lady, was claimed to have eloped with the N100,000 handed to her and the N40,000 in the POS machine for transactional purposes.

READ ALSO

Lady narrates how her sister narrowly escaped kidnap attempt…

Twitter must register with the CAC and be ready to pay tax-…

The netizen also claimed that the information on her CV was falsified, making it impossible to locate her.

The tweet reads:
“This lady, Ashiru Dupe Adedayo, started work yesterday as a POS attendant and she eloped with N140,000 and the POS machine after a few hours. She was given N100,000 cash while 40,000 was in the Opay POS to work with.The details on her CV were fake, even the addresses.

The POS station was At Fagba, Iju Station Bus Stop, Ifako Ijaiye LG.”

See tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get a man (Video)

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens up

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice as her…

Man in pain as he watches CCTV footage of wife scaling the fence at night to see…

“I give you only 7 days to exit this world” – Actor Kanayo O.…

“May your killers never find peace” – Friends mourn lady allegedly found dead in…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Get a guy to impregnate you and stop calling those pets your kids” – Man slams…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a result of…

POS attendant reportedly absconds with N140k few hours after starting work

“Delay isn’t denial” – Lady says as she graduates with first class degree after…

“Your 50 million don dey work“ – Reactions as Portable buys customized diamond…

‘Hunger show me shege’ – Man says after meeting his ex with her boyfriend who…

Jada Pollock slams troll who called her “jobless” after she said she loves…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More