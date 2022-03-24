POS attendant reportedly absconds with N140k few hours after starting work

A Twitter user known as @Letter to Jack has raised the alarm after a POS (Point of Sale) attendant ran off with N140k just hours after starting work.

Ashiru Dupe Adedayo, the lady, was claimed to have eloped with the N100,000 handed to her and the N40,000 in the POS machine for transactional purposes.

The netizen also claimed that the information on her CV was falsified, making it impossible to locate her.

The tweet reads:

“This lady, Ashiru Dupe Adedayo, started work yesterday as a POS attendant and she eloped with N140,000 and the POS machine after a few hours. She was given N100,000 cash while 40,000 was in the Opay POS to work with.The details on her CV were fake, even the addresses. The POS station was At Fagba, Iju Station Bus Stop, Ifako Ijaiye LG.”

