“Pray for Nigeria” – First lady, Aisha Buhari begs Nigerians

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has humbly appealed to Nigerians to pray for the country.

The wife of the president, Muhammadu Buhari made this plea on Sunday, March 27, in a post shared via her verified Instagram page.

She shared an emotionless photo of herself alongside an image of candlelight on a dark background, which suggested mourning, with the hashtag “pray for Nigeria”.

This is coming shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari apologized to Nigerians for the inconvenience caused by the lingering shortage of fuel and power outages in the country.

In a statement shared via his official Facebook page on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Buhari issued the apology while noting that his administration had successfully averted such a problem in its seven years in office.

Speaking further, the president assured Nigerians that the government is working round the clock to attend to this issue, and an action plan agreed upon earlier this month is being implemented to address the scarcity.