Pretty Mike storms party with men dressed in red attire carrying another man as ‘gift’

Pretty Mike, a well-known Lagos socialite, storms a birthday party with an envoy of occultists clothed in red robes delivering an unusual gift to the celebrant.

At Olori Eyo’s 50th birthday party, the socialite who is famous for arriving at events with a spectacular entrance of questionable performance once again sparked controversy.

Pretty Mike, who claimed to come with gift of a ‘supposed lifeless body’ by a gang of occultic people, posted the video on his Instagram account to entertain his followers.

“Live @akinsikuoflagos__olori_eyo 50th birthday and I came bearing Gifts 👻 “If You know,You know ?…..,” he wrote while sharing photos.

