TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I give you only 7 days to exit this world” –…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a…

White man surprises Nigerian girl with $1500 after she agreed to…

Pretty Mike storms party with men dressed in red attire carrying another man as ‘gift’

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Pretty Mike, a well-known Lagos socialite, storms a birthday party with an envoy of occultists clothed in red robes delivering an unusual gift to the celebrant.

At Olori Eyo’s 50th birthday party, the socialite who is famous for arriving at events with a spectacular entrance of questionable performance once again sparked controversy.

Pretty Mike, who claimed to come with gift of a ‘supposed lifeless body’ by a gang of occultic people, posted the video on his Instagram account to entertain his followers.

READ ALSO

Sirbalo splashes over N100M on fifth house ahead of 30th…

“Lagos is the only place where there is fuel scarcity…

“Live @akinsikuoflagos__olori_eyo 50th birthday and I came bearing Gifts 👻 “If You know,You know ?…..,” he wrote while sharing photos.

Watch the video below …

In other news,

Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, has announced his ambition for the presidency in 2023.

Obi who was running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election, made the declaration in Awka at a gathering of traditional rulers in Anambra State.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I give you only 7 days to exit this world” – Actor Kanayo O.…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a result of…

White man surprises Nigerian girl with $1500 after she agreed to talk him out of…

Man seeks advice as his virgin girlfriend gets pregnant despite not having sex

Lesbian lady cries out as partner dumps her to chase after a man

You take things without permission and you don’t know how to maintain them…

“Get a guy to impregnate you and stop calling those pets your kids” – Man slams…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“If you don’t have at least N10M in your savings, you’re not qualified for…

Teachers and Proprietor arrested as three siblings disappear from Abuja school

Pretty Mike storms party with men dressed in red attire carrying another man as…

“Jada in the mud” – Wizkid stirs reactions after being spotted with singer…

“Just have money in this life” – Reactions as Portable is spotted all loved up…

Lady sends name of CEO, family to shrine after being defrauded N4M (Video)

Sirbalo splashes over N100M on fifth house ahead of 30th birthday (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More