Reactions as Davido shows off the interior and exterior of his Banana Island home (video)

By Ezie Innocent

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has resorted to social media to show off the interior and exterior of his new home in Banana Island, Lagos state.

Davido

The musician, who launched the multimillion-naira home in one of Lagos’ most prestigious neighborhoods in January 2022, shared pictures and a video of it on his Instastories.

See below;

On social media, netizens have reacted to the lovely home, praising the singer for keeping it simple and elegant.

Others, on the other hand, slammed Davido for displaying his property on social media.

@your_caramel_babyy wrote, “Simple and classy”.

@slemzy_official wrote, “Well deserved the guy had been working hard for the past 10 years to achieve this goal”

@mrchi_records, “Davido rest Abeg, I’m a fan, but we want you to give us a musical achievement, like a Grammy what do think ? We know you have money please get us a Grammy so we can tackle the Fcs”

