Reactions as Justin Dean calls out his wife, Korra Obidi again

Justin Dean, husband of popular dancer, Korra Obidi has once again taken to his Instagram page, to drag his wife, Korra.

The relationship between professional dancer, Korra and her husband, Justin, hit the rocks just few days after welcoming their second child, Athena Dean.

Justin Dean who isn’t done with his rants on social media, took to his Instagram story to reveal the kind of people he sees as ‘red flags.’

According to him, people who find it difficult to apologize after hurting others should be avoided at all cost. He insinuated that his wife has refused to apologize to him after hurting him.

“Red flags: People who refuse to apologize for hurting others. That includes friends, wives and business associates,” he wrote.

