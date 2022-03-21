Troll who insulted Davido and his son tenders apology

Netizens feel that the troll who mocked Afrobeat singer Davido Adeleke and his kid, Ifeanyi, was on the verge of suffering major punishment if he had taken some time to apologize.

The troll claimed that the child belonged to his signee, Perruzzi, which irritated the singer, who responded by advising that no one should mention his children.

The troll wrote;

“Using peruzzi’s child as an Album cover doesn’t guarantee success. Low-key e don stain that little boy white with that disaster he called an album !!!”

As the pressure mounted on him, the young man apologized on Twitter amid the virality of his photo, which was met with harsh condemnation.

Apologizing to Davido, he wrote: