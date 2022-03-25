Regina Daniels discloses what she does to her husband whenever he refuses to give her money

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has disclosed what she does, whenever her husband, Ned Nwoko denies her of money.



According to the billionaire wife and mother of one, whenever she asks her husband for money and he denies giving her, she would take money from her own savings and ask him to pay back later.

The mother of one revealed this in a recent Instagram post which she she shared via her official page.

See her post below,



