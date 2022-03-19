Rihanna hints she’s expecting a girl as she shops for baby dresses (photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The 33-year-old singer, Rihanna, has sparked rumours she’s expecting a baby girl, after she was seen picking a small orange dress while shopping for baby clothes.

Rihanna

On Tuesday, March 15, the 33-year-old singer and fashion entrepreneur, who is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was seen shopping at a Target store.

Rihanna allegedly selected a tiny dress and placed it in her shopping cart, prompting the girl-child rumour, according to some onlookers.

A quick look at Target’s website reveals that Rihanna’s Cat & Jack dress is only $18.

Rihanna was also seen looking out a rack of unisex baby socks and onesies for her kid. She is sure preparing for motherhood.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the 33-year-old singer shared the photos that were used to officially announce her pregnancy, as well as a new photo of her baby bump.

The ‘diamond’ singer raised her top to show off her growing belly in the photo.

The mum-to-be captioned it, “How the gang pulled up to black history month.”

