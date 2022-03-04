TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from…

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend’s mother

S.A to Delta State Governor, Ovie Success offers sacked security guards jobs

Entertainment
By Shalom

Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Ovie Success has reacted to condition of security guards who were sacked over dance video.

Ovie in his recent statement, offered jobs to the security guards a.k.a Happie Boys who were sacked by Chicken Republic fast food for dancing on duty.

READ ALSO

Viral security personnels lament after being sacked over…

“People will be jobless” — Actress Olaide Oyedeji cries out…

Captioning the post, the S.A to the Governor wrote:

“I have a job for them at Delta First Media. I heard they were sacked by Chicken Republic fast food because they were dancing on duty.

They actually succeeded in bringing more customers to the Chicken republic with their dancing video but with the sack, Chicken Republic fast food just succeeded in losing more customers.

We are leaving in an era of social media and those guys should be appreciated by Chicken Republic fast food for free promotion not sack.

Please if you can reach them, tell them I have a Job for them at Delta First Media Asaba. Let’s spread love , don’t let people lose their job because the country hard. Please share the video.”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from being with her…

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria and I’ll…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend’s mother

Davido sends private jet to pick up Chioma and Ifeanyi for his London show…

Timaya arrested for hitting lady with his car and driving off (Video)

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

S.A to Delta State Governor, Ovie Success offers sacked security guards jobs

“In marriage eye contacts are very important” – Actress Anita…

Man narrates how he almost lost his life after giving lady a lift

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who asked for free…

Viral security personnels lament after being sacked over dance video

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More