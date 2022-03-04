Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Ovie Success has reacted to condition of security guards who were sacked over dance video.

Ovie in his recent statement, offered jobs to the security guards a.k.a Happie Boys who were sacked by Chicken Republic fast food for dancing on duty.

Captioning the post, the S.A to the Governor wrote:

“I have a job for them at Delta First Media. I heard they were sacked by Chicken Republic fast food because they were dancing on duty.

They actually succeeded in bringing more customers to the Chicken republic with their dancing video but with the sack, Chicken Republic fast food just succeeded in losing more customers.

We are leaving in an era of social media and those guys should be appreciated by Chicken Republic fast food for free promotion not sack.

Please if you can reach them, tell them I have a Job for them at Delta First Media Asaba. Let’s spread love , don’t let people lose their job because the country hard. Please share the video.”

