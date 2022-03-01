School teacher weds his former student in Delta State (Photos)

A former secondary school teacher identified as Sammy Anslem Chuks has tied the knot with one of his former students.

The wedding between the former teacher and his student reportedly took place in Agbor, Ika South Local Government area of Delta State.

According to a report published by Ika Weekly Newspaper on Sunday, February 27, the businessman, Mr Sammy revealed that he met his wife, Stephanie Ebere Odili as a Head Girl of Orient Academy Group of School, Boji-Boji Owa during his Teaching Practice (TP) in 2013 as Economics teacher.

He said,

“It was dream come true that I married Stephanie whom I have so admired and cherished as one of my students.

What started like a child’s play has come to reality. Indeed, I feel fulfilled that finally I got married to her, my dream wife as secondary school student.

Sincerely, I want appreciate the Nigerian education system which has brought us together as husband and wife.

My wife remains the best achievement I got during my teaching practice time, despite the fact that TP teachers are not paid for their service. I left Orient Academy Group of School finding my missing rib.

In all, my wife is a huge blessing to me. And I thank God for giving the grace to wait for her to finish her secondary and higher education. Conclusively, the love which we share has kept us together that despite the long waiting, we have not given up on each other.”