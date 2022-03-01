TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids…

“Not perfect but unique” – Maria Chike Benjamin

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him…

School teacher weds his former student in Delta State (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A former secondary school teacher identified as Sammy Anslem Chuks has tied the knot with one of his former students.

The wedding between the former teacher and his student reportedly took place in Agbor, Ika South Local Government area of Delta State.

READ ALSO

Man sets to wed two women same day

Suspected killer of UniJos student goes dumb in court…

According to a report published by Ika Weekly Newspaper on Sunday, February 27, the businessman, Mr Sammy revealed that he met his wife, Stephanie Ebere Odili as a Head Girl of Orient Academy Group of School, Boji-Boji Owa during his Teaching Practice (TP) in 2013 as Economics teacher.

He said,

“It was dream come true that I married Stephanie whom I have so admired and cherished as one of my students.

What started like a child’s play has come to reality. Indeed, I feel fulfilled that finally I got married to her, my dream wife as secondary school student.

Sincerely, I want appreciate the Nigerian education system which has brought us together as husband and wife.

My wife remains the best achievement I got during my teaching practice time, despite the fact that TP teachers are not paid for their service. I left Orient Academy Group of School finding my missing rib.

In all, my wife is a huge blessing to me. And I thank God for giving the grace to wait for her to finish her secondary and higher education. Conclusively, the love which we share has kept us together that despite the long waiting, we have not given up on each other.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids (Video)

“Not perfect but unique” – Maria Chike Benjamin

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him -Lady shares…

“Journey of 10 months finally came to an end” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre…

If you burn my juju, I will die – 20-year-old boy begs after being caught…

I will never attend Davido’s show in London because he blocked me – James…

Pretty Mike of Lagos attends event with three ladies dressed like animals

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady reveals husband’s reaction after she gifted a man N500

My mother taught me never to have s*x for free – Lady writes

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her boyfriend’s dreadlock…

School teacher weds his former student in Delta State (Photos)

Lady shares heartbreaking experience with boyfriend of 5 years

Lady narrates why she would never donate blood for her sick sister

“Looking like Michael Jackson this morning” – Nigerians mock Bobrisky over new…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More