Shari’a court remands 37-year-old man for stealing seasoning cubes in Kano

News
By Ezie Innocent

A 37-year-old man has been remanded in a correctional center by Shari’a court in Kano for stealing cartons of seasoning cubes.

Yusha’u Ado, a resident of Goron Dutse Quarters in Kano, is charged with two-count of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

 

The prosecution, Insp Abdullahi Wada, had previously informed the court that the complainant, Jamilu Ibrahim of Galandanci Quarters, had reported the incident to the Sabon Gari police station on March 10.

According to Insp Wada, the complainant said that he entrusted Ado with 260 cartons of seasoning cubes to keep in his shop and that when he went to pack his goods, he found out that 22 cartons worth N216,000 were stolen.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge, Dr Bello Khalid, ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case to April 8, 2022.

