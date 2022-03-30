Shatta Wale begs Wizkid and Burna Boy to show him how to win a Grammy (Video)

Shatta Wale, a dancehall artiste, has pleaded with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido to teach him and his colleagues how to win a Grammy after they were defeated by the Black Stars yesterday.

Shatta Wale has proven to be a bully who takes advantage of any occasion, and he used the Super Eagles’ loss to the Black Stars to insult their best artists, requesting that they not penalize musicians in Ghana as a result of the match.

Shatta Wale then pleaded with them to forgive the Black Stars and show them how to win a Grammy as they had in the past, blaming the Black Stars for ruining things for them, and now they will be hesitant to help.

Though Shatta Wale was only mocking Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, some of us sees that he’s indirectly telling them to show Ghanaians how to win a Grammy just as they were able to do a few years ago.

