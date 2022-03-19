“She destroyed his plans to take me to U.S.A – Shatta Wale finally reveals root of his bitterness towards his Mom

Shatta Wale, a popular Ghanaian singer and songwriter, has now revealed the true reason for his behavior toward his mother.

In a video, the controversial musician claimed that his mother had thwarted their father’s desire to relocate them to the United States by abandoning him years ago.

In his words:

“I’m from a broken home. My mother left my father some time ago when we were young. When I was in SS 1, we used to study about 13 subjects in a day and I didn’t have the mind for that. My brain is no factory. So, I told my father that I can’t continue that. “At that time, he wanted all of us to relocate to the states, Miami to be precise. He had a contract there and wanted all of us to migrate to the US. My mother didn’t think about my father’s plans and left him. She ran from home and left us. My father tried tirelessly to get her back. God is our witness. As a result of that decision, I grew up in hard conditions.”

Watch the video below: