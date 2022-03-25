“She’s a bad boss who doesn’t like to pay her staff” – Lady drags Funke Akindele to filth

Award winning Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele has been called out on Twitter by a lady identified by her handle as @NwaBabyOne.

The lady who called out the ace actress via her Twitter handle, expressed her dissatisfaction with the actress over her alleged failure to pay her staff.

The lady disclosed this while reacting to a dance video shared by a blogger named Akpraise.

She retweeted the dance video and commended her dancing skills, but didn’t fail to express her annoyance over the fact that the actress is allegedly a bad boss who denies her staff payment.

In her words:

“Anytime I see her dancing I forget she’s a bad boss who doesn’t like to pay her staff chai. Dance is good.”

See tweet below: