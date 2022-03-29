Side chic notifies main girlfriend after love-making with her boyfriend (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The moment a side chic informed the main girlfriend, Anita, of the guy she slept with about his ability in bed is caught on video and is currently circulating on social media.

The lady who was sleeping on the bed with the dude in the video stated that he is too good in bed, both orally and otherwise.

She told the man’s unknown girlfriend that she should come into the bathroom and take her pants as instructed by her lover.

As she puts it:

“Anita I dey with your man, your man too sweet, your man sabi…. you get it? So your man say make I tell you make you come carry your pant wey you hang for that bathroom abeg, come pack am.”

Watch the video below:

