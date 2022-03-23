“Since we can’t repeat clothes, we rent and return after use” – Saga reveals hidden celebrities lifestyle

Adeoluwa Okusaga a.k.a. Saga, a reality television star, has criticized the exorbitant expense of keeping one’s self as a celebrity, exposing some secrets to the public.

In a recent interview with PiggyVest, the former Big Brother Naija star, who spoke about some of the issues competitors experienced after the program, pointed out that celebrities are not respected if they wear the same clothing over and over again.

As a result, he stated that they pay a stylist for clothes and then return them after wearing them.

In his words: