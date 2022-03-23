“Since we can’t repeat clothes, we rent and return after use” – Saga reveals hidden celebrities lifestyle

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Adeoluwa Okusaga a.k.a. Saga, a reality television star, has criticized the exorbitant expense of keeping one’s self as a celebrity, exposing some secrets to the public.

In a recent interview with PiggyVest, the former Big Brother Naija star, who spoke about some of the issues competitors experienced after the program, pointed out that celebrities are not respected if they wear the same clothing over and over again.

Saga
As a result, he stated that they pay a stylist for clothes and then return them after wearing them.
In his words:

“Let me start with the obvious one. Clothes. You will pay a stylist N100,000 to style you and you still give them the clothes back. I’m telling you. When people tell me, ‘Come for my event, come for my event’, it’s not that easy. I have to buy clothes.

“But this thing called clothes! You return everything back because if you have to buy it, you spend more.”

“The real deal-breaker is that once I wear something and take a photo for Instagram, I can’t wear them again anytime soon.”

 

