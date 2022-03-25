TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I give you only 7 days to exit this world” –…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a…

White man surprises Nigerian girl with $1500 after she agreed to…

Single mother cries out, seeks advice over lustful desire of the flesh

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A single mother has resorted to social media to express her frustration with her inability to live without intimacy.

The lady claimed that she and her husband have been separated for almost a year and that there is no possibility of reconciliation.

The lady wrote;

READ ALSO

Man seeks advice on how to break news to Fiancée after he…

Frustrated mother seen publicly delivering son from spirit…

“I’m trying hard to live a life free from sin and sxxual immorality and I am doing pretty well but of recent, my hormones/body have been raging and I am finding it difficult to cope.”

It’s 18months I have been separated and there is no getting back together.

Were you ever in my situation, how did you overcome without involving in sxx/mssturbaatiion?

I just need some words of encouragement.

Its really not easy and it has become some sort of distraction.

The reason I do not want to have a male friend is because of my fear for God.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I give you only 7 days to exit this world” – Actor Kanayo O.…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a result of…

White man surprises Nigerian girl with $1500 after she agreed to talk him out of…

Lesbian lady cries out as partner dumps her to chase after a man

Man seeks advice as his virgin girlfriend gets pregnant despite not having sex

You take things without permission and you don’t know how to maintain them…

“Get a guy to impregnate you and stop calling those pets your kids” – Man slams…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Single mother cries out, seeks advice over lustful desire of the flesh

“If you don’t have at least N10M in your savings, you’re not qualified for…

Teachers and Proprietor arrested as three siblings disappear from Abuja school

Pretty Mike storms party with men dressed in red attire carrying another man as…

“Jada in the mud” – Wizkid stirs reactions after being spotted with singer…

“Just have money in this life” – Reactions as Portable is spotted all loved up…

Lady sends name of CEO, family to shrine after being defrauded N4M (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More