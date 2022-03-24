Sirbalo splashes over N100M on fifth house ahead of 30th birthday (Video)

Obotuke Timothy, also known as Sirbalo, a popular skit creator, receives his fifth house as a pre-birthday gift before his 30th birthday.

Sirbalo gave his grandmother a brand new car for her 80th birthday just weeks before handing his mother the keys to a new house.

The content creator is said to have spent over N100 million on the home, which includes a special swimming pool.

Sirbalo, who plans to celebrate his 30th birthday in style, has already begun receiving gifts from his fans and well-wishers, as he revealed on his Instagram story.

Watch the video below …

In other news , A mother of two has been arrested for putting her five-year-old daughter’s hands in hot water for stealing her fish.

Tina Idoroyen lives with her daughters at N02, Gregory Street, Ikot Ansa community in Calabar Municipal Local Council of Cross River State.