Entertainment
By Shalom

A caring sister who has been taking care of her sick brother for 25 years, has shared their heartbreaking story.

According to her, their parents abandoned them after her sick brother failed to recover from his illness.

She said,

“I am 18 years old and I have been taking care of my 35 years old brother for a long time since our parent abandoned us.

My brother is stiff like a tree. He was just sitted at home and all of a sudden almost all his otgans stopped functioning. Nobody knew how or why. All my brother did was to scream about body pains and from there, he was never the same.

They said it was my grand mother and if she dies, he would become good again. Time passed, and she died but his condition grew worse.

It has been 25 years taking care of him. I treat him as a sister and I do not despise him. My parents cowardly abandoned us after he failed to recover.”

