Skit maker, Ashmusy acquires a multimillion naira mansion as she hits one million followers on Instagram (Photos)

Amarachi Amusi, commonly known as Ashmusy, is a renowned Instagram influencer and skit maker who recently purchased a multimillion-naira property.

This comes after another well-known comedian and skit maker, SirBalo, purchased a N100 millionaire residence in Abuja.

The comedianne said she received the property as a gift in honor of her one million Instagram followers, she added.

