Skit maker, Ashmusy acquires a multimillion naira mansion as she hits one million followers on Instagram (Photos)
Amarachi Amusi, commonly known as Ashmusy, is a renowned Instagram influencer and skit maker who recently purchased a multimillion-naira property.
This comes after another well-known comedian and skit maker, SirBalo, purchased a N100 millionaire residence in Abuja.
The comedianne said she received the property as a gift in honor of her one million Instagram followers, she added.
See her post below:
“1m Got me another one to celebrate my 1m real followers so feel free to double congratulate me.
From the scratch… y’all stood by me.. THANKYQUUUUUU
Got this house from @crostonhomes for a very good price ameannn
Guys the deal was soooo gooood…
And they have some blocks left in the estate…
Please be my Neighbour.. dm them asap! The price is unbelievably good, …and it’s a beautiful big house with pretty interior ..perfect investment!
just dm @crostonhomes now
THANKYOU all for standing by me all the way and for encouraging my hardwork over the years 43
Nooo I don’t wanna type more so I won’t cry here lol, I love you? “
