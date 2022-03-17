Skit makers, Twinz Love, rejoice as they acquire multi-million naira house

Twin comedians, Moyin and Doyin, popularly known as Twinz Love, have shared their joy on social media after splashing millions of naira on their first house.

The twin girls who gained popularity on Instagram following viral videos of themselves pranking their mother, could not hold back their joy as they showed off the interior of their new home.

Taking to Instagram, Twinz Love expressed gratitude while stating the consistency put into achieving their dream house.

“Latest House-owners😍 congratulations to us @_lifeofdoyin @lifeofmoyin_ What is exciting about life is the fact that you know with the right amount of push all of your dreams can come true.

This project has been a very big part of our life and seeing Us complete is giving us joy beyond our wildest thoughts I’m grateful to God and everyone who has loved and supported us from the onset.

We decided to start living the life We’ve always imagined. And God agreed and Our mother supported @princess_adeyinka_ congratulations mum😍”

Housewarming party loading message iya Ibeji @princess_adeyinka_ for your Asoebi (27th March 2022) the Ankara comes with the pass/invite,” they wrote on their page while sharing the photo.