“Some Women Are Out Here Just To Ruin Some Men”-BBNaija Pere Says

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Pere Egbi, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has resorted to social media to express his dissatisfaction with how certain women unfairly assign obligations to guys who have no business doing so.

According to him, some men are duped by women into fathering children for whom they are not accountable. He implied that some women do this with the goal of destroying these men’s lives for no cause.

Pere mentioned in a post on his Instagram account that some women are living promiscuous lives and having babies without knowing who the father is, so they pin it on whomever they want and charge them with caring for babies that aren’t theirs.

He advised men to seek a DNA test on their kids before it becomes too late for them, probably after long years before realizing they fathered the wrong children.

