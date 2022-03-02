“Stop using Chioma to promote your concert”– Uche Maduagwu tackles Davido

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Comic actor, Uche Maduagwu, has tackled Singer Davido over his recent recognition of his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

Uche Maduagwu

Recall that Davido and Chioma broke up due to irreconcilable differences. However recently, Davido has been making public appearances with Chioma.

READ ALSO

“The world’s greatest chef” – Davido hails his babymama,…

“Michael Jackson wasn’t humble as Davido” -Tee…

This has raised speculations that two lovers might come back together. To further confirm the speculations, Davido recently commented under Chioma’s post on Instagram.

Chioma posted picture of a food recipe on her Instagram page and Davido commented under the post that she is the best cook in the world.

Uche Maduagwu took to his Instagram page and stated that Davido, who has an upcoming concert, is using Chioma to promote his concert.

He stated that if Davido is not interested in marrying Chioma he should not use her to promote his music career.

His words,

“Is it just me that see this?
Anytime he wants To promote music or a show that is not doing so well he go, hail Chef

To get attention
But ask am to marry am excuses go full ground
OBO if u no go marry my sister no dey take am grow your music career.

So all this months you IGNORE this good woman for no reason on social media, all of a sudden when 02 Arena TICKET no dey sell like Odogwu own you miraculously remember say she be world greatest chef on social media? Just to get Nigerians in UK to fill seat for your show or what exactly? This is just to wrong bro, I love your music but I’d you promise woman marriage and for no reason no fulfill that promise after introduction, engagement ring and belle, no dey take am promote or grow your music career the “.

See below,

