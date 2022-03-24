Super Eagles are our little babies – Ghana FA label Nigeria ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier

The Ghana Football Association has dubbed Nigeria’s Super Eagles “little boys” who are always acting like big boys.

The Ghana Football Association offered this as a remark on the forthcoming 2022 World Cup qualifier between the two countries, which is scheduled for Friday.

Kurt Okraku stated in an interview that he is convinced that the Ghanaian Black Stars will win the game.

In an interview with Joy Sports, he said,

“It’s that time of the year where every Ghanaian will have to stand up and be counted. It’s that time of the year where our country’s pride is at stake,”

“It’s that time of the year where Ghana must be at the Mundial, but before we do that, we have a common foe, the Super Eagles of Nigeria. They come across as our little babies, but they pretend to be the big boys.”

The second leg of the match will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

Recall that Sunday Dare, the Sports Minister of Nigeria said that Nigeria will come out victorious.

“We’re not going to play a draw in Ghana, honestly. We’ll beat the sh*t out of them,” Dare said in a video that has gone viral.

“These guys should just go out, there’s insurance to their next match. There’s insurance there and there’s insurance here.”