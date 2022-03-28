Teary Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock; blames ‘love’ for his action (Video)

Will Smith, a well-known American actor, sobbed during his Oscar acceptance speech after clashing with comedian Chris Rock on stage.

The actor came to the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, in what has been dubbed “the most awkward moment” in Oscars history.

Will Smith said that “love can make one do crazy things” when accepting the award for best actor for his role in the film “King Richard” in a lengthy speech.

The actor added:

“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my. “I know, to do what we do, we’ve gotta be able to take abuse. You’ve gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you’ve gotta be able to have people disrespecting you.”

