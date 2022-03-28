TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who had a bad dream about her pregnant neighbor narrates…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought…

Teary Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock; blames ‘love’ for his action (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Will Smith, a well-known American actor, sobbed during his Oscar acceptance speech after clashing with comedian Chris Rock on stage.

Will Smith

The actor came to the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, in what has been dubbed “the most awkward moment” in Oscars history.

READ ALSO

Shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over…

Leaked video of Chioma Rowland dancing while wearing her…

Will Smith said that “love can make one do crazy things” when accepting the award for best actor for his role in the film “King Richard” in a lengthy speech.

The actor added:

“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my.

“I know, to do what we do, we’ve gotta be able to take abuse. You’ve gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you’ve gotta be able to have people disrespecting you.”

Watch The Video

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who had a bad dream about her pregnant neighbor narrates what happened…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra Obidi slams a…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought cost N9M (Video)

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25 years of…

Man seeks advice after his mother-in-law booked a hotel room for them to…

25-year-old lady who slept with 65-year-old white man for money, expresses worry…

Broke man seeks advice after his girlfriend went the extra mile to get him N3m

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

It is disrespectful to accept money and gifts from other guys if you have a…

Teary Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock; blames ‘love’ for his…

‘Her kayamata couldn’t keep her husband, ‘ Jamura mocked as side chick snatches…

Bobrisky praises Wizkid for buying private jet without announcing online

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25 years of…

Shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his…

2023: Wike declares presidential bid, says ‘I have the capacity to remove…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More