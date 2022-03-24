TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A teenage boy identified as Abdulsamad Suleiman, has been arrested by the police in Kano State, over the alleged gruesome killing of his relative, a 21-year-old housewife named Rukayya Jamilu.

Reports gathered that the 18-year-old suspect visited the victim in her home, in Danbare Quarters, and subsequently [email protected] her to [email protected] with a pestle before making away with her mobile phones.

According the command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged by the deceased victim’s husband, who reported that on the fateful day, when he returned home from work, he met his wife in a pool of her bl#od, motionless on her bed, and also his children, aged three and one, were grievously injured.

Haruna said,

“Investigations conducted by the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department and DSS led to the arrest of the Principal suspect, Suleiman, and his accomplice, one Mu’azzam Lawan, 17.

On discreet investigation, the principal suspect confessed that on 12/02/2022 at about 1600hrs, he went to the house of the deceased as his relative and met her on the bed.

After he greeted her, he saw three Mobile phones and took them. Having realized that, she recognized him, he used a wooden-made pestle and repeatedly hit her on her head and also attacks her two children and left with the Mobile phones.

He further confessed that he gave one of the Mobile phones to his friend and sold the other two at N12,000. His friend was arrested and also confessed to having sold the mobile phone given to him belonging to the deceased at N2,000.”

