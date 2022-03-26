Terrorists attack Kaduna airport, kill one and prevent aircraft’s take-off

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

On Saturday, March 26, suspected terrorists attacked the Kaduna International Airport in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a security official of the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority NAMA.

Terrorists numbering over 200 are believed to have taken over the airport, preventing an aircraft from taking off. According to reports, the incident forced the authority to briefly stop operations while the military battled suspected terrorists.

Due to the presence of terrorists on the airport’s runway, an aircraft scheduled to depart for Lagos at 12:30pm was unable to take off.

Neither the state administration nor the state police command have yet to react to this news.

