“Thank God for where you are, some people are having it worse” – Mayorkun

Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, has advised his fans and followers to be thankful for how far they have come in life, because some people are having it worse.

Mayorkun

His words,



“THANK GOD FOR WHERE YOU ARE RIGHT NOW, SOME PEOPLE ARE HAVING IT WORSE 😭”



