‘Thank God we didn’t qualify for the world cup, it would have been a distraction’ Actress Mary Njoku says

By Ezie Innocent

Mary Njoku, a Nigerian actress, has reacted to the Super Eagles’ senior national team being disqualified from the Qatar World Cup 2022 after losing to Ghana in Abuja.

Nigeria and Ghana drew 1-1 in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday night.

Mary Njoku, in response, believes that even if the Super Eagles had qualified, the World Cup would have been a distraction for many Nigerians.

Mary Njoku expressed her appreciation to God for the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in an Instagram post.

According to Jason Njoku’s wife, there are problems in the country that need to be addressed, and citizens must focus on them and put pressure on the federal government to address them.

Citing the attack on a train and the airport, Mary Njoku bemoaned the alarming insecurity in Nigeria and thus needs urgent attention by all.

In her words:

“Thank God we didn’t qualify for the world cup. It would have been a distraction. We need to focus on the real problems in Nigeria and pressure the Govt to do something.

An attack on a train! An attack at the airport. The insecurity in Nigeria is alarming. No more unnecessary distractions!!! This need everyone’s attention.”

