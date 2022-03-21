A father has expressed his worries over the paternity of his child, whom he claims does not look like him.

Sharing his story, he disclosed that he has been with the lady for five years, before she had a baby for him.

The baby, he said, is a year old now but his worry is that the child doesn’t look like him at all.

He further recounted a dream which he had had prior to her pregnancy. In the dream, the lady had brought another man’s child home and because the child was stubborn, he tried to send both of them off.

He wrote:

“I have been with this lady for about five years now. we have a baby girl who is a year old. My problem is, the child doesn’t resemble me.

Before I got to know she was pregnant, I had a dream that this Girl brought a child to my room and and the child was stubborn and she is not my child either so I tried to sack both of them but I stopped because of what the mother will say about me then I wake up.

Then she told me a week after my dream that she is pregnant. Since She gave birth, I have been thinking about this thing everyday. We are not married yet.

Both of us stays in our separate house. People say DNA is expensive so please I want to know if there is any other way I can find out the baby is mine.

The lady actions also says a lot about what I’m thinking. Can someone help me so that I won’t toil in vain”