By Shalom

A Nigerian man with AS genotype has sparked mixed reactions on social media after declaring his intention to marry a lady with same genotype.

According to the man identified as @Clarseek_hajji on Twitter, he has had several failed relationships in the past, and he recently met a lady who happens to be everything he wants in a wife, but sadly, she is also AS.

The Twitter user said he has decided to take a leap of faith despite the obvious risks of birthing a child with sickle cell.

He wrote,

“As an “AS” genotyped individual, after having many failed relationships, I finally met this new babe 2 months ago, we got talking, she happens to be everything I want in my woman but she is AS too, which she is aware of. I am going to take this leap of faith and settle down

With her, I know the fate that brought us together will make sure things go well in our nearest future.”

