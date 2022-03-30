“This is a spiritual attack” – Portable cries out after crashing his Range Rover (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, has finally spoken up after crashing his new range Rover.

The controversial singer in his recent post, said he believes he is under a spiritual attack following the recent unfortunate happenings around him.

The singer also reiterated his fear about the bad occurences around him, after he crashed his Range Rover into a building.

Sharing a video of the incident, the singer said he was shocked on how that could happen to a high-level vehicle with brakes.

Reactions, however, posit that the singer must have been drunk with Obi Cubana’s ‘Odogwu Bitters’ he recently got endorsed to promote.

@Bedsee: “Portable, no lose your life ooo, reduce the intake of Odogwu bitters or you go soon hear am”

Watch the video below,