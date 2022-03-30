Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, has finally spoken up after crashing his new range Rover.
The controversial singer in his recent post, said he believes he is under a spiritual attack following the recent unfortunate happenings around him.
The singer also reiterated his fear about the bad occurences around him, after he crashed his Range Rover into a building.
Sharing a video of the incident, the singer said he was shocked on how that could happen to a high-level vehicle with brakes.
Reactions, however, posit that the singer must have been drunk with Obi Cubana’s ‘Odogwu Bitters’ he recently got endorsed to promote.
@Bedsee: “Portable, no lose your life ooo, reduce the intake of Odogwu bitters or you go soon hear am”
Watch the video below,
