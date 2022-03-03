This man is not ready for what comes with marriage – Janemena calls out husband, Plies

Popular Nigerian dancer, Janemena has called out her her husband, Plies, noting that he is not ready for what comes with marriage.

The controversial dancer stated this in a recent post which she shared on Instagram.

Janemena shared a hilarious video of someone farting, as she disclosed that her husband doesn’t know how to condone farting.

According to her, her husband, Plies cannot handle what comes with marriage because he usually leaves the scene whenever she farts.

“This is Plies when I do this. Always running away. That man is not ready for the fart that comes with marriage o”, she said.

Reacting to this, Malik wrote,

“Janemena concentrate on your family and leave twerking alone”.

See her post below,