“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her boyfriend’s dreadlock while he was sleeping (Video)

A viral video of a young woman cutting her man’s dreadlocks while he was asleep has sparked reactions on social media.

According to the young man whose dreads were cut, he had kept his dreadlocks for a year, and was really mad when he woke up and discovered what his girlfriend had done.

Because of how long he had kept his dreadlocks, the young lady said she was afraid to cut it.

The lady on her part, explained that her boyfriend was sad and she had to do things to bring out a grin from him.

At the end of the video, her man was finally able to smile, even though she had cut the hair he kept for a year.

She encouraged other ladies whose men also keep dreadlocks to also cut their man’s hair.

Watch video below: