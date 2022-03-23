“This play no too much for person wife?” – Dremo and Simi’s dance video stirs reactions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Users on social media have responded differently to Simi and Dremo’s playful dance video.

The duo, who recently released a song called “Confam,” decided to jam to it together, causing some controversy online.
Simi and Dremo perform various playful moves in the video, which some think may annoy her husband, Adekunle Gold.

Dremo accompanied the video with the following caption on his Instagram page:

“I dey with you #Confam – Dremo Ft Simi Out Everywhere NOW! Link in bio”

See reactions below:

emei_shade wrote:
“This play nor too much for person wife?😂”

oleku__ wrote:
“If adekunle gold catch you”

smida_vibes wrote:
“I just Dey wait make u grab her from Dey back but God no gree 😂😂💔”

kassy.dave wrote:
“Ag baby is typing… 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

prosper_fmm wrote:
“Oga dremo nh person wife ooo 😂😂😂”

itz_mr_choco wrote:
“Kunle just dey observe 😂😂”

