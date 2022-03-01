“This time last year I had zero job in Canada, now I’m just making stupid money” – Shade Ladipo

OAP Shade Ladipo has recounted her experience when she relocated to Canada. She stated that as at this time last year, she had zero job in Canada, but now she is making stupid money.

Shade Ladipo

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the OAP stated that she worked in a Gym as a cleaner and eventually became unemployed when Covid hit the country.

She stated that no one wanted to employ her for jobs she was qualified for. She however didn’t give up and eventually got her dream job.

Her words,

“This time last year I had zero job in canada

I worked 18/hr cleaning gyms then Covid hit and I was on Employment Insurance lol Collecting Government money No one wanted to hire me for what I was qualified to do

I refused to stop moving”.



“I told myself that I would never take money from my earnings in Nigeria

Avienti was making money but went without eating instead taking money from my company

I refused, I reduced my overheads, moved in with my bestie and took public transport to every single place

I told myself that I would conquer this Gadddam country. Took me less than 2yrs and now im just making stoooopid money

Like foolish money. They created the Gaddeem role for me. Today, I want to thank Me For believing in Me

For not giving up on Me. Thank Me

If e easy, try am naa”



See below,