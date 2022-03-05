TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in…

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who…

Tonto Dikeh’s friend, Mayor Blessing apologizes to Kpokpogri for supporting Tonto Dikeh during their fight

Entertainment
By Shalom

Mayor Blessing, Tonto Dikeh’s friend who took her side during her fight with Kpokpogri, her ex lover, had apologized to Kpokpogri for such action.

Mayor took to his Instagram page to state his reasons fo siding with Tonto.

He wrote:

READ ALSO

Actress Tonto Dikeh disclaims her affiliation with Wale…

‘Normalise washing your kids’ private parts every time they…

“FRIENDS like BROTHERS…that is what we are and I believe NOTHING can change that phrase in my life…prince Kpokpogri you are one great man I cherish so much in my life despite your short comings!!!…

You are a man of understanding and courage!…the last few months put a strain on our relationship when I came out publicly to interfere in your relationship with King Tonto!…may be I shouldn’t have done that, but at the time, I thought and I felt I was doing the right thing.

The truth is I felt since I had promised king that I will stand by her I had to keep that promise (I owed her that much)…it wasn’t meant to demean you in anyway.. I love and value the both of you..you guys are very nice and lovely people and I pray that one day, things turn out differently.

You are my man and brother Koop and you will always remain very dear to my heart!!!…kindly accept my heartfelt apology and let sleeping dogs lie!

I also want to use this medium to thank all the good fathers, friends and family who advised me and tried several times to talk to me out of my decision against prince..I’m so sorry I didn’t listen to you all…pls forgive me!…

Thank you Hon Joel Onowakpo, Hon Braduce Angozi, Hon Kent Akigho Okiemute, Hon Chief Chaoel Solomon, the family of Prince Kpokpogri, CEO Zeal Laundry, Mr P Square, CEO Kings and Queens restaurant, Kind of pen Oliver Fejiro, Elvis Akpobi, my God sent wife, Hon Essien Benjamin Okiemute, Mary Samuel and all those I cannot remember.

Thank you once again.
It takes a whole lot to be a MAN…that is one lesson I have learnt in this battle…but I thank God it didn’t lead to any loss of life!, he wrote”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria and I’ll…

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who asked for free…

New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

You’ve been sleeping with my husband since your son was only 5 months…

Viral security personnels lament after being sacked over dance video

Wives at war: Mercy Aigbe reacts after her husband’s first wife dragged her for…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh’s friend, Mayor Blessing apologizes to Kpokpogri for supporting…

My husband has been sleeping with my mother for 15 years – Wife shares…

Chicken republic finally breaks silence about two security guards reportedly…

Man shares video of police officer begging him after holding him hostage

“There is power in a woman’s n¥ansh” – Singer Peruzzi…

“Everything was a movie script planned by Princess…..” – Baba Ijesha makes…

Liquorose finally responds to interviewer who asked about her hidden baby

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More