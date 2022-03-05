Mayor Blessing, Tonto Dikeh’s friend who took her side during her fight with Kpokpogri, her ex lover, had apologized to Kpokpogri for such action.

Mayor took to his Instagram page to state his reasons fo siding with Tonto.

He wrote:

“FRIENDS like BROTHERS…that is what we are and I believe NOTHING can change that phrase in my life…prince Kpokpogri you are one great man I cherish so much in my life despite your short comings!!!…

You are a man of understanding and courage!…the last few months put a strain on our relationship when I came out publicly to interfere in your relationship with King Tonto!…may be I shouldn’t have done that, but at the time, I thought and I felt I was doing the right thing.

The truth is I felt since I had promised king that I will stand by her I had to keep that promise (I owed her that much)…it wasn’t meant to demean you in anyway.. I love and value the both of you..you guys are very nice and lovely people and I pray that one day, things turn out differently.

You are my man and brother Koop and you will always remain very dear to my heart!!!…kindly accept my heartfelt apology and let sleeping dogs lie!

I also want to use this medium to thank all the good fathers, friends and family who advised me and tried several times to talk to me out of my decision against prince..I’m so sorry I didn’t listen to you all…pls forgive me!…

Thank you Hon Joel Onowakpo, Hon Braduce Angozi, Hon Kent Akigho Okiemute, Hon Chief Chaoel Solomon, the family of Prince Kpokpogri, CEO Zeal Laundry, Mr P Square, CEO Kings and Queens restaurant, Kind of pen Oliver Fejiro, Elvis Akpobi, my God sent wife, Hon Essien Benjamin Okiemute, Mary Samuel and all those I cannot remember.

Thank you once again.

It takes a whole lot to be a MAN…that is one lesson I have learnt in this battle…but I thank God it didn’t lead to any loss of life!, he wrote”.