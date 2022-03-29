TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Twitter user has sparked outrage on social media after he exposed his manhood to beg for money on his birthday.

The man with handle @gikeh_ezay is currently celebrating his 24th birthday and he took to his Twitter page to share two photos of himself.

In one of the photos, he pulled down his trousers to expose his thigh while in the other, he purposely showed off his manhood.

He captioned it, “To 24.. P.S. please send me money” and added his account details in the comment section.

The post has garnered massive reactions from social media users as they share their thoughts on the audacious photos.

While some were enraged by the photos as they slammed him for going extreme in a bid to trend online, others opined that if it was a lady that exposed her private parts, men on the platform would gladly send her money.

